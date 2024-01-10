en English
Accidents

Tragic Building Collapse in Hwidiem: A Reminder of the Importance of Construction Safety

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Tragic Building Collapse in Hwidiem: A Reminder of the Importance of Construction Safety

A heartrending incident occurred in Hwidiem, Ahafo Region, when a building under construction collapsed, causing the tragic death of a 30-year-old carpenter named David Dayo. This incident, which took place on January 8, 2024, has raised concerns over safety standards at construction sites and ignited an investigation into potential breaches of construction regulations.

Unauthorised Construction and Its Consequences

The building that collapsed was reportedly being converted into a pharmacy. However, the owner had allegedly failed to acquire the necessary permit from the District Assembly, a non-compliance issue that is unfortunately prevalent in the Hwidiem community. The owner is now set to face the rigorous enforcement of the law, highlighting the potential repercussions of bypassing legal procedures and safety regulations.

Rescue Operations Hindered by Lack of Equipment

Despite the efforts of firefighters and police, the rescue operation was impeded by a lack of appropriate equipment. The difficulty of this task underpins the importance of proper resources for emergency response teams, especially in areas where incidents like these may occur. Sadly, even the most dedicated efforts could not save David Dayo, whose life was tragically cut short in the incident.

Investigation and Community Response

The Asutifi South District Chief Executive has described the incident as sorrowful, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the collapse remains unknown, leaving the community in shock and mourning. More importantly, it serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences that can arise from bypassing construction and safety regulations.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

