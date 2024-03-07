Tragic Bridge Plunge in Abuja: Car Falls Off Berger Roundabout, Two Hospitalized

In a harrowing event that transpired on Thursday afternoon, a Toyota Camry, bearing the registration number ABJ 135 HF, veered off the Berger roundabout bridge in Abuja, leading to severe injuries for two individuals.

According to witnesses at the scene, the car was en route from the Area 1 axis of Nigeria's capital when a sudden tyre burst caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle plummeting off the bridge around 3:10 pm. Quick action by bystanders facilitated the rescue of the occupants, who were subsequently rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

Chronology of the Crash

The unfortunate incident unfolded in broad daylight, causing shock and panic among witnesses. The Toyota Camry, occupied by an unidentified man and his friend, was navigating the busy roads of Abuja when disaster struck.

A critical tyre failure impaired the vehicle's stability, propelling it off the edge of the Berger roundabout bridge. Eyewitness accounts reveal a scene of chaos and swift communal efforts to assist the victims. The immediate mobilization of aid underscores the gravity of the accident and the communal spirit of the onlookers present.

Emergency Response and Victim Aid

Following the crash, the response from bystanders and emergency services was prompt and coordinated. Witnesses recounted the intense moments of rescue as they worked together to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

The timely intervention of the emergency services ensured that the injured parties received the necessary medical attention. This swift action likely prevented a more tragic outcome, highlighting the importance of emergency preparedness and community responsiveness in crisis situations.