Tragic Boat Mishap in Niger State: Fate of 100 Passengers Unknown

In the heart of Niger State, a boat mishap echoed tragedy on Monday, 15th January 2024, around 2:00 pm, in the Borgu Local Government Area. The incident, which has sent ripples of concern across the region, was promptly reported by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA). This information was divulged in a press statement provided by the Agency's Director General, Mr. Baba Ara.

Details of the Misfortune

The ill-fated boat was en route from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga Ward to Wara Market in Kebbi, transporting an estimated 100 passengers. Alongside the passengers, the boat was laden with goods such as grains and sugarcane. The exact circumstances leading to the mishap remain unclear, as does the number of casualties or survivors.

Rescue Operations Underway

Upon receiving news of the incident, local divers, NSEMA desk officers, and local government officials promptly engaged in search and rescue operations. Their collective efforts are directed towards ascertaining the number of survivors and fatalities, if any.

Commitment to Transparency

NSEMA, under the leadership of Mr. Baba Ara, has pledged to maintain complete transparency and provide timely updates to the media as more information becomes available. This commitment to transparency is crucial in a time of crisis, helping to assuage public concern and ensure that accurate information is disseminated.