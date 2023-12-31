en English
Accidents

Tragic Boat Crash in Phuket Prompts Review of Marine Tourism Safety

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
In a tragic turn of events near Mai Thon Island in the Phuket province, a tourist boat met with a fatal accident, colliding with rocks and resulting in the death of a Russian woman. Six other Russian nationals were injured in the incident, with the severity of injuries varying among the survivors. The unfortunate event was confirmed by Vladimir Sosnov, the Consul General of Russia in Phuket.

Details of the Accident

The speedboat, carrying a mix of Chinese and Russian tourists, reportedly crashed into rocks on the periphery of Maiton Island. Among the victims were a grievously injured foreign visitor, an unconscious 3-year-old child, and the speedboat’s captain. The collision led to an unfortunate series of events that left all on board injured, including the captain and crewman. The captain and a Chinese girl remain in serious condition and unconscious at Chalong Hospital.

Investigation and Follow-Up Actions

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. The Phuket Regional Harbour Office is expected to delve into the matter and take appropriate action against those found responsible. In the wake of the incident, assistance efforts have likely been mobilized to aid the injured and provide support to the affected families.

Implications for Marine Tourism

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers associated with marine tourism. It is likely to prompt authorities to reassess safety regulations and implement stricter measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The loss of life and the injuries sustained by tourists in this accident underline the need for an urgent review of safety standards and protocols.

Accidents Russia
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

