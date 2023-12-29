Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

In a tragic turn of events, an avalanche at the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski area in France has claimed the lives of a 54-year-old British woman and her 22-year-old son. The duo were part of a family group of five British skiers, accompanied by an independent ski instructor. The incident, which involved a total of eight people, occurred near the Mont-Joly chairlift. The avalanche was triggered in the afternoon, with the flow travelling approximately 400 meters.

The Avalanche and the Aftermath

The ski instructor, equipped with an avalanche victim detector, was found unharmed despite being buried alongside the deceased. A criminal investigation into the incident has been initiated by public prosecutors in Bonneville, with judicial police investigating on site. Dozens of mountain rescuers were deployed for the search and rescue operation.

A Complex Rescue Operation

The rescue team managed to rescue five people and assist one injured individual. However, the mother and son were found deceased after a complex search operation. The tragedy has left a deep impact on the community, underlining the inherent risks of off-piste skiing, especially under unstable weather conditions.

Unstable Weather Conditions and Off-Piste Risks

The mayor of Saint-Gervais, Jean-Marc Peillex, reiterated the dangers of skiing off-piste under the prevailing conditions. The community is deeply saddened by the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with off-piste skiing. On the same day, another unrelated Alpine fatality occurred when a 31-year-old man fell from a ridge in the Ecrins Massif.