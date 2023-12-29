en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:46 am EST
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

In a tragic turn of events, an avalanche at the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski area in France has claimed the lives of a 54-year-old British woman and her 22-year-old son. The duo were part of a family group of five British skiers, accompanied by an independent ski instructor. The incident, which involved a total of eight people, occurred near the Mont-Joly chairlift. The avalanche was triggered in the afternoon, with the flow travelling approximately 400 meters.

The Avalanche and the Aftermath

The ski instructor, equipped with an avalanche victim detector, was found unharmed despite being buried alongside the deceased. A criminal investigation into the incident has been initiated by public prosecutors in Bonneville, with judicial police investigating on site. Dozens of mountain rescuers were deployed for the search and rescue operation.

A Complex Rescue Operation

The rescue team managed to rescue five people and assist one injured individual. However, the mother and son were found deceased after a complex search operation. The tragedy has left a deep impact on the community, underlining the inherent risks of off-piste skiing, especially under unstable weather conditions.

Unstable Weather Conditions and Off-Piste Risks

The mayor of Saint-Gervais, Jean-Marc Peillex, reiterated the dangers of skiing off-piste under the prevailing conditions. The community is deeply saddened by the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with off-piste skiing. On the same day, another unrelated Alpine fatality occurred when a 31-year-old man fell from a ridge in the Ecrins Massif.

0
Accidents Europe France
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Death Toll Rises to Twelve in Ladysmith Floods, Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Forecasted Rainfall

By Mazhar Abbas

Major Fire at Avondale Jockey Club Amid Future Uncertainty

By Mazhar Abbas

Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase - Urgent Caution Advised

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic End to 2023: Truck Accident in Passau Claims Lives

By Wojciech Zylm

Unpredictable Nature: Cow Rescued from Sinkhole in Remarkable Operatio ...
@Accidents · 42 mins
Unpredictable Nature: Cow Rescued from Sinkhole in Remarkable Operatio ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment
Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man
Latest Headlines
World News
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
44 seconds
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
2 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
4 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
6 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
6 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
6 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
6 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
9 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
11 mins
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
53 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app