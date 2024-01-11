Tragic Avalanche Claims One Life at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

At approximately 9:30 am on Wednesday, a tragic avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley, California, left one man dead and another injured. In a harrowing incident that unfolded just as the resort opened for the day, the avalanche occurred on the notorious KT-22 slope, compelling an immediate resort closure and triggering an extensive search operation.

Search and Rescue Operation

The collective response was swift and vast, involving over 100 staff members from the resort and the public. The search was bolstered by the deployment of advanced rescue technologies, including avalanche transceivers, probes, the RECCO Rescue System, and avalanche rescue dog teams. Placer County’s Sheriff’s Office and Olympic Valley Fire provided crucial assistance in the rescue efforts.

Fatalities and Injuries

The grim aftermath of the avalanche revealed fatal injuries to one man, who was later pronounced dead at Tahoe Forest Hospital. Another skier, fortunate to evade the same fate, received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed, pending the release of a coroner’s report.

Aftermath and Resort’s Response

The exhaustive search concluded with officials confident that all individuals had been accounted for, drawing a somber close to an unsettling day at the resort. Palisades Tahoe’s president expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured continued support for the community and those affected. An investigation into the cause of the avalanche is ongoing.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of significant snowfall and stormy conditions at the resort. The Sierra Avalanche Center had forecasted dangerous avalanche conditions, a grim prediction that was sadly realized with this incident. This event marks the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the 2023-2024 winter season, and serves as a grim reminder of the risks inherent in winter sports, even with stringent safety measures in place.