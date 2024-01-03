Tragic Air Collision at Haneda Airport Puts Spotlight on Runway Incursions and Aviation Insurance Market

In a devastating incident unfolding at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 and a Coast Guard turboprop tragically collided. The larger Airbus had been granted landing permission, while the initial clearance for the smaller aircraft to take off remained pending. This unfortunate event culminated in the loss of five crew members aboard the Coast Guard aircraft, with the captain sustaining injuries. Meanwhile, all 379 passengers and crew members of the Japan Airlines flight escaped unscathed.

A Multifaceted Investigation

Following this alarming accident, the Japan Safety Transport Board initiated an immediate, comprehensive investigation, working in tandem with Tokyo police who are probing potential professional negligence. The investigation’s primary focus lies in the clearances given and the visibility of the JAL crew during the collision. The incident prompted the cancellation of numerous flights, leading to requests for emergency flights and high-speed rail services to alleviate congestion stemming from the flight cancellations.

Implications on Aviation Insurance Market

Insurance broker Gallagher underscores that this accident has occurred amidst a turbulent phase for the aviation insurance market, further strained by conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Gaza. Consequently, aviation reinsurance rates witnessed a hike of up to 25% at the crucial January 1, 2024, reinsurance renewal date. The insurance policy held by Japan Airlines, primarily covering hull damage, is part of a considerable commercial insurance deal involving multiple insurers, with Willis Towers Watson as the chief broker. However, Willis Towers Watson has refrained from commenting on the incident.

Global Concern Over Runway Incursions

Despite concerted efforts to avoid runway collisions, such incidents continue to occur, catapulting the risk of runway incursions into a global concern. There is a glaring deficiency of electronic devices to avert collisions on the ground, and the U.S. aviation network is wanting in technology to prevent runway incursions. In an attempt to address this issue, Airbus and Honeywell are developing a system called SURF A, although it is still in its developmental phase. Preventing a landing aircraft from striking another plane remains among the top five global safety priorities, underscoring a significant dependence on pilots’ visual checks.