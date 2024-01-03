en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Air Collision at Haneda Airport Puts Spotlight on Runway Incursions and Aviation Insurance Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Tragic Air Collision at Haneda Airport Puts Spotlight on Runway Incursions and Aviation Insurance Market

In a devastating incident unfolding at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 and a Coast Guard turboprop tragically collided. The larger Airbus had been granted landing permission, while the initial clearance for the smaller aircraft to take off remained pending. This unfortunate event culminated in the loss of five crew members aboard the Coast Guard aircraft, with the captain sustaining injuries. Meanwhile, all 379 passengers and crew members of the Japan Airlines flight escaped unscathed.

A Multifaceted Investigation

Following this alarming accident, the Japan Safety Transport Board initiated an immediate, comprehensive investigation, working in tandem with Tokyo police who are probing potential professional negligence. The investigation’s primary focus lies in the clearances given and the visibility of the JAL crew during the collision. The incident prompted the cancellation of numerous flights, leading to requests for emergency flights and high-speed rail services to alleviate congestion stemming from the flight cancellations.

Implications on Aviation Insurance Market

Insurance broker Gallagher underscores that this accident has occurred amidst a turbulent phase for the aviation insurance market, further strained by conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Gaza. Consequently, aviation reinsurance rates witnessed a hike of up to 25% at the crucial January 1, 2024, reinsurance renewal date. The insurance policy held by Japan Airlines, primarily covering hull damage, is part of a considerable commercial insurance deal involving multiple insurers, with Willis Towers Watson as the chief broker. However, Willis Towers Watson has refrained from commenting on the incident.

Global Concern Over Runway Incursions

Despite concerted efforts to avoid runway collisions, such incidents continue to occur, catapulting the risk of runway incursions into a global concern. There is a glaring deficiency of electronic devices to avert collisions on the ground, and the U.S. aviation network is wanting in technology to prevent runway incursions. In an attempt to address this issue, Airbus and Honeywell are developing a system called SURF A, although it is still in its developmental phase. Preventing a landing aircraft from striking another plane remains among the top five global safety priorities, underscoring a significant dependence on pilots’ visual checks.

0
Accidents Aviation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Crash at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Investigation and Insurance Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Airlines Plane Collides with Coast Guard Aircraft: AIG Faces Insurance Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Avalanche in Finnish Lapland Claims Woman's Life, Child Still Missing

By BNN Correspondents

Major Fire Breaks Out at Takanini Community Hall; Arson Attack in West Auckland

By Mazhar Abbas

Storm Henk Causes Lorry Overturn on A141: No Injuries Reported ...
@Accidents · 8 mins
Storm Henk Causes Lorry Overturn on A141: No Injuries Reported ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Collision Leads to Arrest in Stoke-on-Trent

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Eve Collision Leads to Arrest in Stoke-on-Trent
Severe Weather Leads to Unprecedented Road Accidents in Southern Sweden

By Waqas Arain

Severe Weather Leads to Unprecedented Road Accidents in Southern Sweden
Philadelphia: Night of Pursuits Ends with Arrests and Unanswered Questions

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Philadelphia: Night of Pursuits Ends with Arrests and Unanswered Questions
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police Appeal for Witnesses

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police Appeal for Witnesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
27 seconds
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
29 seconds
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
30 seconds
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
32 seconds
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
39 seconds
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
55 seconds
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
1 min
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
1 min
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
1 min
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app