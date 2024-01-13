Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President’s Wife’s Convoy Involved

The tranquility of Ghana’s roads was shattered by a series of fatal accidents, the most prominent involving the convoy of Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, claiming the life of a hawker. The incident occurred while she was en route to the Ashanti Region, with a sprinter bus colliding into her convoy. Several shoppers in the vicinity also sustained injuries. However, the second lady herself escaped unscathed.

Accident Echoes Previous Tragedy

The accident bears a grim echo of a tragedy from the Christmas period, when two Division Two football players lost their lives on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region. The athletes were struck by a speeding pickup while riding a motorbike, their promising careers cut short in an instant.

Road Safety Concerns Heighten

These incidents have brought renewed attention to the safety of Ghana’s roads. Another fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway involving a VIP bus claimed a life and left several others injured. The accident occurred at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region on December 15, 2023, further amplifying concerns about the frequency of these tragic events.

Unveiling a Disturbing Trend

The accidents involving high-profile figures like Samira Bawumia and promising young athletes have highlighted a disturbing trend in Ghana’s road safety. With multiple lives lost and others dramatically impacted, the country faces an urgent need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations and improved road safety measures.