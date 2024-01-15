Tragic Accident on Lorca-Pulpí Road: One Fatality and Thirteen Injured

In a grim turn of events on the road between Lorca and Pulpí, a truck carrying plastic tragically tipped over onto a bus transporting workers. The catastrophic accident claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman and left thirteen others injured. The truck, in an unanticipated movement, strayed into the opposite lane, causing the deadly collision.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operation

The Murcia Region 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center received distress calls regarding the accident at 12:35 p.m., prompting the swift dispatch of various emergency services. Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, six ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, the Civil Guard, road maintenance crews, an Occupational Health and Safety inspector, and local emergency and Civil Protection services of Lorca were all swiftly on the scene.

Firefighters worked diligently to free the victims trapped in the wreckage. Following their liberation, health workers stabilized the injured and prepared them for transfer to medical facilities. A total of twelve individuals were sent to the Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca, while one was dispatched to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

Casualties and Investigation

The Civil Guard confirmed that the bus was en route to Lorca, ferrying workers at the time of the accident. The exact number of passengers aboard the bus when the mishap occurred remains under investigation by the authorities. The incident has sparked a full-blown investigation to discern the precise circumstances leading to this tragedy, including potential liability on part of the trucking company.

Road Safety Concerns

The gruesome incident has thrown light on road safety and the necessity for stringent supervision on busy work routes. As the investigation continues, the hope is that lessons will be learned and measures will be implemented to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.