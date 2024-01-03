en English
Accidents

Tragic Accident on Kampala-Jinja Highway Claims Nine Lives

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Tragic Accident on Kampala-Jinja Highway Claims Nine Lives

In the early hours of the morning, amidst the tranquility of Bulyantete Village, the piercing screech of twisted metal and the chilling hush that followed painted a grim picture on the Kampala-Jinja Highway. A Fuso truck, heavily laden with oranges, lost control and capsized, claiming nine lives and leaving three others in critical condition. The truck, which was en route from Jinja City to Kampala, met with the accident at around 1 am, turning a routine journey into a tragic event.

Hidden Victims and Harrowing Details

As the dust settled and first responders arrived at the scene, an even more tragic narrative began to unfold. The Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson, Helen Butoto, confirmed that the majority of the victims were not just passengers, but individuals who had hidden themselves inside the truck under a tapline. Their intent was to evade detection by traffic police, but in doing so, they had unknowingly set themselves up for an unfortunate fate.

As the truck overturned, these hidden passengers were trapped by the vehicle’s angle bars, their desperate cries for help muffled by the heavy load of oranges. The police statement added that these individuals suffocated in the confined spaces, their hopes for a safe journey crushed under the weight of the overturned truck.

Identity of Victims and Ongoing Investigations

The identities of the victims remained a mystery at the time of the report, complicating the already heart-wrenching task of informing their families. Efforts by the police and local authorities to identify these victims were ongoing, with the hope that closure could be brought to the loved ones they left behind.

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, the bodies of the victims were retrieved and transported to Kawolo Hospital’s mortuary. Simultaneously, the three individuals who suffered injuries in the accident are receiving medical attention at the same hospital, fighting for their lives and bearing the physical reminders of this fateful journey.

As investigations continue and the community mourns, questions about traffic safety and passenger behavior are bound to surface, potentially leading to changes in how we perceive and address road safety. This accident serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of traffic violations and the need for constant vigilance on our roads.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

