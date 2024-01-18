Tragic Accident on Interstate 81 Claims Lives of Family Returning from Pilgrimage

Tragedy struck on the evening of January 16, as a car crash on Interstate 81 near Scott Township, Pennsylvania claimed the lives of several members of a family returning from Umrah, a pilgrimage in Mecca. The horrific accident involved a Honda Odyssey and a tractor-trailer, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes for several hours and leaving a community in mourning.

A Gruesome Collision

The incident unfolded when the Honda Odyssey, carrying four women, lost control and collided with a concrete lane divider. The vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane. An Audi R6, which was traveling alongside the Honda and carrying two people, stopped on the shoulder. As the occupants of the Audi crossed the highway to assist the occupants of the Honda, a northbound tractor-trailer slammed into the disabled Honda on the driver's side.

Loss of Community Pillars

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of three people outside the vehicle and two inside. Among the victims were integral members of their community and mothers of young children. One of the women, Aleen Ameen, was a recent high school graduate and a promising soccer player.

The driver of the Audi, Parjan Ameen, is currently in critical care with moderate injuries. The tractor-trailer driver also sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention.

Investigation Underway

The Pennsylvania State Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that snowy conditions and slick roads may have contributed to the incident. However, the official cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier and the bereaved family have requested prayers for the departed souls, sharing the Islamic saying, 'Indeed we belong to Allah and indeed we will return back to him.'