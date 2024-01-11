Tragic Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Highlights Importance of Road Safety

In a heart-wrenching incident, Minglanilla, Cebu became the scene of a tragic accident when a delivery van struck two women trying to cross the street at a pedestrian lane. This unfortunate occurrence has once again underlined the imperative of road safety awareness and the dire outcomes of traffic rule violations.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

Captured by a CCTV camera, the fatal accident occurred in front of Telano Market in Barangay Lipata, a bustling area in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu. Asuncion Sellote Duque, an 86-year-old woman, and her companion Estela Trason, aged 58, were the unfortunate victims of this accident. As they attempted to cross the pedestrian lane, their paths were tragically intersected by a delivery van.

A Twist of Fate

The delivery van, driven by Jimmy Castro Mesa, was reportedly overtaking two vehicles ahead of him. In a cruel twist of fate, the driver swerved to avoid the impending collision with the vehicles, but instead, his path collided with the two women at the pedestrian lane. The impact was such that Asuncion Sellote Duque was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Minglanilla District Hospital, while Estela Trason sustained serious injuries.

Aftermath and Consequences

The aftermath of this devastating event has led to the driver of the van being taken into police custody. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of traffic violations. It underscores the importance of strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations, not just for the safety of the drivers, but also for pedestrians who are the most vulnerable road users.