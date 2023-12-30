en English
Accidents

Tragic Accident in Layyah: Dumper Crushes Three Bikers to Death

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:38 am EST
In a tragic turn of events, a fatal accident brought life to a standstill in the Juman Shah suburban area of Layyah district late on Friday night. A dumper truck, driven at an alarmingly high speed, crashed into three motorcyclists, leaving them dead on the spot. The deceased, identified as Allah Wasaya, Bilal, and Azam, were ordinary people leading ordinary lives until this unfortunate incident abruptly ended their journey.

Rescue and Aftermath

Upon receiving the distress call, rescue personnel were dispatched to the accident site. The lifeless bodies of Allah Wasaya, Bilal, and Azam were transported to DHQ Hospital. The horrifying scene of the crash, with the victims’ shattered motorcycles and belongings scattered across the road, sent shockwaves through the local community.

Fleeing the Scene

Adding to the tragedy, the driver of the dumper truck made a cowardly escape, fleeing the scene with the vehicle soon after the collision, leaving behind the devastation caused by his reckless driving. This act of irresponsibility has added another layer of complexity to the already tragic event.

Investigation Initiated

In the wake of the accident, local police have initiated a thorough investigation. The authorities are on high alert, putting concerted efforts to track down the fleeing driver and bring him to justice. The incident has added to the growing concern about road safety and the need for stricter traffic regulations.

Accidents Pakistan
Mazhar Abbas

