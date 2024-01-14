Tragic Accident in Jalpaiguri: Road Safety Measures Questioned

In a heart-wrenching incident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, a father and son lost their lives while the mother sustained serious injuries when their scooter was hit by a truck on National Highway 31. The family was returning from a birthday party when the tragedy unfolded. The father, a 36-year-old man, and his eight-year-old son, were not only hit by the truck, but were subsequently run over by several other vehicles. The mother, who was also riding the scooter, survived but is in a critical condition.

Locals Respond to the Tragedy

Upon witnessing the horrific accident, locals rushed to rescue the victims, quickly transporting them to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the father and son could not be saved. The mother, still fighting for her life, was later transferred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. This tragic incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

The Suspected Cause and Repercussions

The accident is believed to have been caused by foggy conditions, impairing visibility on the road. In the aftermath of this tragedy, local residents staged a demonstration demanding better lighting on the highway to help prevent future incidents. This accident has brought attention to the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region, particularly in terms of visibility during adverse weather conditions.

Investigation Underway

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to understand the exact circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident. The tragic loss of the father and son and the critical condition of the mother underscore the perils of inadequate road safety measures and the devastating impact such accidents can have on families.