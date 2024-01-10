Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice

A tragic accident in the late hours of Monday night claimed the lives of two friends and notable Guyanese cricketers, at Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice. The victims, identified as Harrienarine Chattergoon, a Canada-based Guyanese cricketer known as “Gangu”, and Javid Mohamed, also known as “Bottle”, collided head-on with a motorcar while riding a motorcycle.

Tragic End of Two Promising Cricketers

Chattergoon, 33, and Mohamed, 35, were residents of Fyrish and have represented Guyana at national and youth cricket levels. Chattergoon was also associated with Albion Sports Club and was part of the locally renowned Chattergoon cricket family.

Mohamed was declared dead upon arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital, while Chattergoon succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. The news of their deaths sent shock waves through the community and the national cricket fraternity.

Community in Mourning

The community mourned the death of its two beloved sportsmen. Harrienarine Chattergoon was in Guyana on vacation from Canada and was scheduled to return this Friday. His untimely passing, along with that of his friend Javid Mohamed, has left the community in deep sorrow.

Respect and Remembrance

Former Berbice Cricket Board president, Hilbert Foster, paid tribute to the men, underscoring their significant contributions to cricket and their community. He emphasized their cricketing achievements and their influential roles in their local community.

The driver of the motorcar involved in the accident was tested with a breathalyser, which confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.