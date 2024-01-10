en English
Accidents

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice

A tragic accident in the late hours of Monday night claimed the lives of two friends and notable Guyanese cricketers, at Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice. The victims, identified as Harrienarine Chattergoon, a Canada-based Guyanese cricketer known as “Gangu”, and Javid Mohamed, also known as “Bottle”, collided head-on with a motorcar while riding a motorcycle.

Tragic End of Two Promising Cricketers

Chattergoon, 33, and Mohamed, 35, were residents of Fyrish and have represented Guyana at national and youth cricket levels. Chattergoon was also associated with Albion Sports Club and was part of the locally renowned Chattergoon cricket family.

Mohamed was declared dead upon arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital, while Chattergoon succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. The news of their deaths sent shock waves through the community and the national cricket fraternity.

Community in Mourning

The community mourned the death of its two beloved sportsmen. Harrienarine Chattergoon was in Guyana on vacation from Canada and was scheduled to return this Friday. His untimely passing, along with that of his friend Javid Mohamed, has left the community in deep sorrow.

Respect and Remembrance

Former Berbice Cricket Board president, Hilbert Foster, paid tribute to the men, underscoring their significant contributions to cricket and their community. He emphasized their cricketing achievements and their influential roles in their local community.

The driver of the motorcar involved in the accident was tested with a breathalyser, which confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Accidents Cricket Guyana
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

