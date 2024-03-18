Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Kitunga League Football Players

The Kitunga League community and Bishop Stuart University are in mourning following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two promising football players. Asuman Kilabala, also known as Kibazo, representing Potts Football Club, and Ashiru Agaba from Kahonda Football Club, tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident along the Mbarara Lyantonde road.
Impact on the Kitunga League Community
The Kitunga League, initiated by the alumni of Muntuyera High School Kitunga, has been deeply affected by the loss of these young athletes. Kilabala and Agaba's participation in today's scheduled matches was anticipated with enthusiasm, but their untimely demise has cast a shadow over the league. Davies Mishare, the league coordinator, announced the postponement of today's games out of respect for the departed souls, allowing time for mourning and funeral arrangements.
Details of the Accident
The fatal accident, which occurred early Sunday morning at Akyapa along the Mbarara Lyantonde road, involved two vehicles: a Toyota Spacio and a Tata lorry. Eyewitnesses reported that the Toyota Spacio, allegedly speeding and veering into the opposite lane, collided with the oncoming Tata lorry. Two occupants of the Toyota Spacio lost their lives instantly, while two others sustained severe injuries.
Community Response and Ongoing Investigations
Authorities, including Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Efforts to identify the victims and notify their families are underway, with the bodies transported to Kasambya mortuary for postmortem examinations. Meanwhile, injured survivors have been rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for urgent medical attention.
The tragic loss of Asuman Kilabala and Ashiru Agaba has left a void in the hearts of their teammates, peers, and the wider football community. As tributes pour in and condolences are extended to their families, the Kitunga League community mourns the premature departure of two promising talents, whose passion for the sport will be remembered and cherished forever.