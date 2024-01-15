Tragic Accident at ZIPS Car Wash Claims Life of Employee

A fatal incident unfolded in Weaverville, North Carolina, casting a somber shadow over a local ZIPS Car Wash location. Carolina Bree Franks, a 26-year-old employee, tragically lost her life in a horrifying accident at 1 Gill Road on Saturday, January 13. The young woman was fatally entangled in the car wash equipment, leading to her untimely demise on the scene.

Investigation Underway

The Occupational Safety and Health Division of the North Carolina Department of Labor (OSHA) was promptly notified of the catastrophe and has since embarked on a thorough investigation into the incident. In their quest to reveal the circumstances leading to Franks' death, OSHA's involvement highlights the seriousness of the accident and the potential implications for worker safety at similar facilities.

Remembering Carolina Bree Franks

Ernestine Franks, the victim's grandmother, reminisced about her granddaughter, painting a picture of a loving, special person with a fondness for animals and people. The shock and desolation following Franks' sudden departure are shared by those who knew her, further amplifying the tragedy of the incident.

ZIPS Car Wash Responds

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Texas and recognized as the largest privately held car wash operator in the nation, reacted swiftly to the tragedy. The Weaverville location was closed following the accident. Sarah Elizabeth, a spokeswoman for ZIPS Corporate, extended the company's heartfelt condolences to Franks' family and assured them of their full cooperation with the authorities throughout the investigation. As ZIPS Car Wash continues to operate over 230 stores across the United States, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils that may lurk in even the most routine of workplaces.