Tragic Accident at St. Louis Salon: Community Mourns Loss of Jill Goddard

In a tragic turn of events, a casual day out between friends ended with the death of 61-year-old Jill Goddard, as a car driven by her friend, 57-year-old Kimberly Langley, crashed into a suburban St. Louis nail salon. Three others, including Langley, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

The incident occurred on a rainy day when Langley attempted to park the vehicle closer to the salon to avoid the downpour. Instead of parking, she inadvertently backed into the salon, pinning Goddard under the car. Goddard was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Washington, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon.

Jill Goddard: A Life Remembered

Jill Goddard, a widow, had recently returned to Missouri after living in Florida for several years. Her husband, Gene Goddard, a retired veteran, predeceased her. Jill's brother, Jeff Mostow, spoke of his sister's generosity and love for her family. In the aftermath of the tragedy, he has set up a GoFundMe page to support Goddard's children and grandchildren after her untimely passing.

The unexpected accident has left a deep void in the community. While the grief is palpable, there is also an undercurrent of forgiveness. Alan Mostow, Jill's father, has expressed forgiveness towards Langley for the accident.