Accidents

Tragic Accident at Saudi Chemical Company’s Atshana Factory Claims Two Lives

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Tragic Accident at Saudi Chemical Company’s Atshana Factory Claims Two Lives

In a tragic turn of events, an accident at Saudi Chemical Company Limited’s Atshana factory, located north of Riyadh, claimed the lives of two individuals, leaving four others injured. This incident was reported to the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul by the parent company, Saudi Chemical Company Holding, and occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Devastating Financial Impact

The mishap not only resulted in the loss of human lives but also inflicted significant financial damage. The cost of the tragedy is estimated at around 10 million Saudi Riyals, equating to approximately 2.67 million US dollars. This figure encapsulates the severity of the accident and the enormity of its implications.

Details of the Incident

According to Reuters, the accident unfolded within a reactor on the production line of the factory. The Atshana factory, a key player in the chemical industry, is strategically situated on uninhabited land adjacent to nature reserves on the outskirts of the city of Riyadh. The exact nature of the accident remains under investigation, and further details are yet to emerge.

Global Repercussions

While the incident is local in nature, its implications are indeed global. The accident not only raises questions about safety and security measures in place at such facilities but also puts into focus the human cost associated with industrial mishaps. The event underscores the need for stringent safety measures and thorough checks to mitigate such occurrences in the future.

Accidents Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

