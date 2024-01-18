Tragic Accident at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard: A Tale of Negligence and Unfulfilled Promises

In a disheartening event at the Gadani shipbreaking yard in Pakistan, two workers, identified as Qasim and Mustafa, met with a tragic fate on January 16, 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred during the dismantling of the vessel Catherine Bright, when a heavy iron plate fell on them, claiming their lives instantly. The fatal accident happened at yard number 60, where the bulk carrier was moored for dismantling.

Allegations of Negligence and Lack of Safety Measures

The National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) has raised serious concerns over the incident, accusing the authorities of negligence. According to the NTUF, the workers were compelled to perform their duties without adequate safety measures in place. This blatant disregard for the safety of the workers, as the NTUF alleges, has led to a catastrophic accident, costing two human lives.

Unfulfilled Promises of the Hong Kong Convention

Notably, Pakistan recently ratified the Hong Kong Convention, promising a safer working environment for shipbreaking workers. Yet, the recent accident paints a starkly different picture. The NTUF has openly criticized the lack of implementation of this Convention, adding another layer of controversy to the already tragic event.

Accusations of an Anti-Worker Alliance

Further complicating the matter, the NTUF has accused the ship owners, governmental departments, including the police, of forming an alliance against the workers. It alleges that these entities have been maintaining a lawless environment at the shipbreaking yard, where workers' rights and safety are consistently undermined.

The NTUF also alleges that the contractor and owner, directly responsible for the workers' deaths, are being shielded by the police force. In a shocking revelation, it is claimed that the bodies of the deceased workers were buried clandestinely at night, with no post-mortem conducted.

Call for Accountability and Inquiry

The NTUF, along with the Shipbreaking Workers Union Gadani, has vehemently condemned these anti-labour practices. They demand a thorough inquiry into the incident and accountability for those responsible for the unsafe working conditions that led to the untimely deaths of Qasim and Mustafa.

The tragic incident at the Gadani shipbreaking yard serves as a stark reminder of the importance of workers' rights and safety measures. As the nation mourns the loss of Qasim and Mustafa, it is imperative for the authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.