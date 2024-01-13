en English
Accidents

Tragic Accident at Children’s Play Area in Satun Stirs the Nation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Tragic Accident at Children’s Play Area in Satun Stirs the Nation

In a harrowing incident in Satun, a children’s day of joy turned into a day of disaster when a metal sling supporting a bridge at a play area gave way. Approximately 35 children plummeted two to three metres to the ground, turning a day of celebration into one of fear and pain. The incident, which took place at around 11:45 am local time, has stirred the nation and raised questions about the safety measures in place at public events.

Immediate Response and Ongoing Investigation

Emergency services were quick to respond, rushing to the scene to attend to the injured. The children, shocked and in pain, had primarily sustained injuries to their backs and were experiencing spinal discomfort. As medical professionals worked tirelessly to provide care, authorities initiated an investigation into the cause of the malfunction.

Prime Minister’s Reaction and Call to Action

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, known for his commitment to children’s rights and welfare, addressed the situation promptly. Expressing his deep concern for the injured children, he called for the event organizers to provide full medical care to those affected by the accident. His call to action reflects his continued dedication to ensuring that children are protected and their rights are upheld.

Government Initiatives for Children’s Welfare

In an ironic twist, the Prime Minister had recently voiced his advocacy for children’s rights to education in a social media post. Echoing this commitment, the government plans to launch an inclusivity in education initiative. Coinciding with Children’s Day, celebrated on January 13, the initiative aims to provide equitable access to quality education and decrease student dropouts. In the wake of the Satun accident, these efforts seem more important than ever.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

