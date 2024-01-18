Tragedy Unfolds as School Picnic Turns Fatal in Vadodara

In a heartrending event, a boat carrying 27 school students and their teachers capsized during a picnic in Harni Lake, Vadodara, leading to the tragic loss of 15 students and a teacher. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but overcrowding and lack of adequate safety provisions are considered likely factors. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has expressed his condolences and announced ex gratia for the grieving families.

Efforts Underway to Rescue Missing Students

While 11 students were rescued from the water, one person is still missing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and other agencies are working tirelessly to find the missing student. Reports about the exact number of occupants on the boat have been conflicting, further complicating the ongoing rescue operations.

Overloading May Have Caused the Tragedy

The boat, carrying the students and teachers for a picnic, overturned possibly due to overloading. Preliminary investigations suggest that the boat was loaded beyond its capacity. The question of whether the students were equipped with life jackets at the time of the incident remains unanswered.

Condolences and Assistance Pour In

The accident has elicited messages of sympathy from the Prime Minister's Office, the Chief Minister, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, among others. The Prime Minister’s Office has announced compensation for the deceased and the injured, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the administration to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims.