Accidents

Tragedy Strikes: New Brunswick Father Dies in Workplace Accident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Tragedy Strikes: New Brunswick Father Dies in Workplace Accident

Orlando Feliciano, a 38-year-old father from New Brunswick, met with a tragic end in a workplace accident at Fenix Parts Rahway on December 28, 2023. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has confirmed the unfortunate incident, stating that Feliciano was fatally crushed by a loading ramp. Despite the gravity of the situation, Robert Brady from the Woodbridge Police Department did not provide further details by the press deadline.

A Family Mourns

Feliciano is survived by his wife Carmen Mota, their three children Isabella, Jeremias, and Anthony, as well as his mother Marisol, stepfather Richard, brothers Isiah and Abel, and a large circle of other family members and friends. His obituary, a touching tribute to the man he was, resonates with the sorrow of his early departure.

Community Rallies Behind Bereaved Family

In response to the tragedy, a fundraiser has been established to help the Feliciano family cover expenses. As of January 9, 2024, the initiative has collected $4,945, a testament to the outpouring of community support. Feliciano’s funeral, a solemn affair, took place at the Deliverance Prayer Revival Tabernacle in New Brunswick on January 8, 2024. This was followed by his burial at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

Investigation Underway

OSHA’s thorough investigation into the accident is ongoing. It’s worth noting that Fenix Auto Parts has a decidedly checkered past when it comes to OSHA violations. The company has a history of three citations for failing to provide respiratory protection to its employees. The question now is whether this tragic incident could have been prevented with stricter adherence to safety protocols.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

