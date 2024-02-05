Tragedy Strikes Murfreesboro Cyclists: One Dead, Community Rallies in Support

In a tragic incident that has shocked Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a cyclist was fatally struck by a car while stopped on a sidewalk. The victim was part of a group of cyclists riding recumbent bikes, which are notably lower to the ground than traditional bicycles. Despite being in close proximity to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, the cyclist's life could not be saved. Another member of the group was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigation Underway

The car, a sedan, had inexplicably jumped the curb, colliding with the group of cyclists. The driver was promptly evaluated at the hospital and released shortly after. Murfreesboro Police, however, have yet to disclose whether charges will be brought against the driver.

A Plea for Patience

In the wake of this tragic accident, Sarah Lovett, an active cyclist and the advocacy and engagement chair of the Murfreesboro Bike Club, urged the public not to jump to conclusions about who is at fault. She stressed the need for a thorough investigation to establish the facts of the incident.

