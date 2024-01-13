en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier’s Life, Two Rescued

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier’s Life, Two Rescued

In a tragic turn of events, a man was discovered lifeless, trapped in an avalanche near Stevens Peak in northern Idaho while backcountry skiing. The unfortunate victim has been identified as Corey J. Zalewski. This heartbreaking incident happened on a Thursday, when authorities received a GPS distress signal indicating a possible fatality. In a brave and fortunate rescue operation, two other men skiing alongside Zalewski were saved on the same day, with one of them sustaining a broken arm.

Unstable Slopes and Rising Avalanche Dangers

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with various county sheriff’s offices, the U.S. Air Force, and regional emergency crews, conducted the search operation. The area around Stevens Peak, situated near the Montana border, was under an avalanche danger warning at the time, owing to recent snowfall and windy conditions which led to unstable slopes.

In another incident in central Idaho, an avalanche trapped two vehicles on a road notorious for frequent avalanches. However, no injuries have been reported in this incident. The region’s limited cellular service poses a significant challenge to rescue efforts, prompting authorities to advocate for the use of satellite communication devices.

The Dual-edged Sword of Winter Recreation

The recent snowfall has spurred a surge in demand for winter recreation. Yet, authorities are urging caution due to the perilous conditions. The incidents in Idaho follow a series of recent avalanche-related fatalities in California, Washington state, and Alaska’s Denali National Park, raising concerns about the safety of winter outdoor activities.

A Rising Cause of Concern

These incidents underscore the volatility of nature and the inherent danger of winter sports in such conditions. It serves as a stark reminder for thrill-seekers to adhere to safety guidelines and heed local warnings. The tragic loss of Zalewski, and the close call for others, brings to light the crucial importance of preparedness and caution during winter excursions. Indeed, the beauty and exhilaration of backcountry skiing should never overshadow the potential risks involved.

0
Accidents United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
The owner of a kayak found adrift at sea off the coast of Two Rocks has been located, effectively quelling concerns about a potential missing person. The kayak was sighted by crew members aboard a bulk carrier at approximately 7:40 am on Saturday, approximately 17 nautical miles west north-west of Two Rocks. This discovery initially
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
32 mins ago
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
Eglinton Accident Underlines Urgent Need for Traffic Calming Measures
38 mins ago
Eglinton Accident Underlines Urgent Need for Traffic Calming Measures
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
5 mins ago
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
6 mins ago
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
25 mins ago
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
51 seconds
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
1 min
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
2 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
2 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
2 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
3 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
4 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
4 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
25 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app