Accidents

Tragedy Strikes in Hafizabad as Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Tragedy Strikes in Hafizabad as Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives

In a tragic accident in the Ramke Chattah area of Hafizabad district, the roof of a house collapsed on a quiet Saturday, claiming the lives of four people and leaving another four injured. The cause of the collapse was identified as a fire that the family had lit on the roof to warm their goats amidst the winter chill. This fire subsequently weakened the structure of the house, which was already in a fragile state, leading to the catastrophic collapse.

(Also Read: Mother of Two Shares Inspiring Survival Story on Tommy Tiernan Show)

Rescue and Response

The rescue teams arrived promptly and managed to extract four bodies and four injured individuals from the debris. Among the injured, two were reported to be in a critical condition. The incident triggered a wave of sorrow and concern across the region. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in an immediate response, shared his condolences with the grieving families and instructed the local administration to ensure that the injured receive the necessary medical attention.

(Also Read: Tragic Snowmobile Accident in Margaree Valley Claims Life)

A Trend of Tragedy

This incident is eerily reminiscent of a similar tragedy that occurred merely weeks earlier, on December 24. In Terridi village of Abbottabad, a house roof collapsed, killing nine family members. The cause of the collapse was traced back to a fire sparked by an electrical short circuit. These back-to-back incidents have brought into sharp focus the need for enhanced safety measures and structural audits of houses in the region, particularly during the winter months when the use of fire for warmth becomes a necessity.

Accidents Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

