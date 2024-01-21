Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Whiting Woman Perishes in SUV Crash

On a frigid Saturday night in Manchester, tragedy struck an 80-year-old woman from Whiting, identified as Patricia Ford. Her white 2018 Ford Ecosport was involved in a severe crash that ultimately claimed her life. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Washington Lane, a usually peaceful residential street now irrevocably marked by this tragic event.

The Fateful Crash

Preliminary investigations show Ford was traveling southbound when she failed to halt at a stop sign at the intersection with New Mexico Drive. Her SUV jumped the curb, breached a fence, and collided head-on with a tree. The impact was so intense that it caused the vehicle to spin wildly, striking three additional trees in its path. The extensive damage to the SUV's front end was evident from photos of the crash scene, and the airbags deployed in a futile attempt to protect the elderly driver.

A Tragic End

Ford, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Emergency services extricated her from the mangled wreckage and rushed her to Community Medical Center. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Ford succumbed to her injuries. Police speculate that she may have suffered an unknown medical event prior to the crash, a grim possibility that is currently under investigation.

A Disturbing Trend?

This crash is the second recent accident in Manchester involving an elderly driver. Just days earlier, an 88-year-old woman from Whiting sustained multiple injuries after her car crashed into a liquor store. Unlike Ford, the second driver wore a seatbelt, and her crash was attributed to driver error, an investigation still underway. These incidents have raised questions about driver age, safety measures, and the adequacy of current regulations in addressing these issues.