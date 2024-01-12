en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragedy Strikes Cass County: Wild Animal Collision Results in Double Motorcycle Fatality

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Tragedy Strikes Cass County: Wild Animal Collision Results in Double Motorcycle Fatality

A tragic turn of events unfolded on a quiet Wednesday night in Cass County, Texas, when a motorcycle ride ended in a fatal collision with a wild animal. Benny Dan Snyder, 53, from Redwater, and his passenger, Darlene Green-Hurst, 40, from Maud, were both thrown off their Honda VTX motorcycle upon impact, leading to their untimely demise. The incident, reported at 7:14 p.m., has sent shockwaves through the community, shining a spotlight on the unforeseen dangers lurking on open roads.

Details of the Incident

The Texas Department of Transportation was first to report the heart-wrenching incident, which occurred on US Highway 67. Snyder, an experienced motorcyclist, was navigating his Honda VTX with Green-Hurst in tow when a wild animal suddenly appeared in their path. Despite his best efforts, Snyder was unable to avoid the animal, resulting in a collision that catapulted both riders onto the asphalt.

Aftermath and Investigation

The severity of the impact was such that both Snyder and Green-Hurst sustained fatal injuries. Their tragic demise has left a void in the hearts of the Redwater and Maud communities, who mourn the loss of two of their own. As a result of the incident, the Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a preliminary crash investigation to unearth the specifics of the accident.

Road Safety Remains a Priority

Meanwhile, this incident underscores the need for heightened vigilance on the road, especially during the night when visibility can be compromised. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities urge drivers and riders alike to take extra precautions when traveling, particularly in areas known for wildlife activity. By doing so, the community can work together to prevent future tragedies and ensure the safety of all road users.

0
Accidents United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
36 seconds ago
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
Thursday evening, January 11, brought an unforeseen halt to the bustling hub of Anfield, with a significant road closure following a reported crash that led to the intervention of the Merseyside Police. The usually busy stretch between Walton Lane and Utting Avenue was swiftly cordoned off, triggering a ripple effect on traffic flow and local
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
6 mins ago
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
Tragedy in Jamela Village: Three Children Lose Lives to Stationary Vehicle
37 mins ago
Tragedy in Jamela Village: Three Children Lose Lives to Stationary Vehicle
Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee
1 min ago
Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
1 min ago
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
2 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
Latest Headlines
World News
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
21 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
53 seconds
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
1 min
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
1 min
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
1 min
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
2 mins
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
2 mins
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
2 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
2 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
50 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app