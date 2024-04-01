Tragedy Strikes Assam: Child Dies, Two Missing as Boat Capsizes in Storm-hit Brahmaputra

On a fateful Sunday evening, a country-made boat ferrying passengers from Sishumari Ghat to Nepurer Alga in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district capsized amid a severe storm, claiming the life of a four-year-old child and leaving two others missing. This mishap occurred as the region faced heavy rain and a hailstorm, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the anticipation of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team's arrival.

Immediate Response and Ongoing Search

Following the capsizing incident, the SDRF team was swiftly mobilized to the site, launching a comprehensive search and rescue operation. Pranjal Sarmah Baruah, the district circle officer, reported that a child and a 60-year-old man remain unaccounted for, intensifying the urgency of the mission. The operation is supported by local volunteers and employs drones to cover the expansive river area more effectively.

Wider Impact of the Storm

The tragedy on the Brahmaputra was not an isolated incident; the entire region of Assam was gripped by the storm's fury. In Kamrup district's Nagarbera area, the storm caused widespread damage, including uprooted trees, damaged homes, and disrupted transportation, with blocked roads hampering movement. The India Meteorological Department had issued an 'Orange Alert,' predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, underscoring the severity of the weather conditions that led to the boat's capsizing.

Reflecting on Safety Measures

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by severe weather conditions and the importance of adhering to safety protocols, especially in regions prone to sudden storms. The Assam government's previous ban on single-engine boats in the Brahmaputra highlights ongoing efforts to enhance riverine transport safety. However, the tragedy underscores the need for continued vigilance, enhanced safety measures, and preparedness to prevent future occurrences.

As the community mourns the loss of a young life and awaits news of the missing individuals, the incident prompts a broader reflection on disaster readiness and the human cost of natural calamities. The collective response to this tragedy, from the immediate search and rescue efforts to the broader discussion on safety and preparedness, demonstrates the resilience and solidarity of the affected communities in the face of adversity.