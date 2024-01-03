en English
Accidents

Tragedy on Walewale-Sariba Road: Plea for Increased Security Measures

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Tragedy on Walewale-Sariba Road: Plea for Increased Security Measures

In a tragic incident on the Walewale-Sariba stretch of road in West Mamprusi, North East Region, a 62-year-old man, Mamprusi Bukari, was brutally killed by unidentified robbers. Bukari, accompanied by his son, Tahiru Majeed, was on his way to a bank with the intention of withdrawing funds to organize a funeral for his late grandmother.

Robbery Turns Fatal

The assailants, in their ruthless quest, ordered Bukari and Majeed to lay on the ground while they conducted a thorough search, confiscating their mobile phones in the process. The situation quickly escalated when other vehicles began to appear on the horizon. The robbers, in a desperate attempt to avoid being caught, instructed Bukari and Majeed to step aside. It was during this commotion that Mamprusi Bukari was shot, while his son, Majeed, was fortunate enough to escape without physical harm.

Call for Increased Security Measures

The aftermath of this harrowing event has left the community in shock and mourning. Majeed, in his grief, has made a public plea for the implementation of heightened security measures. He specifically requested for barriers to be set up along the road to deter potential robbers and increase safety for travellers. Bukari has since been laid to rest in his hometown of Duu.

Contributing Factors

Residents of the area have pointed towards the deplorable road conditions within the West Mamprusi municipality as a contributing factor to the frequency of such incidents. However, there has yet to be an official comment from the police regarding the incident or the proposed security measures.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

