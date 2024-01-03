en English
Accidents

Tragedy on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway: 16 Dead, 27 Injured in Road Accident

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Tragedy on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway: 16 Dead, 27 Injured in Road Accident

In a devastating turn of events, a fatal accident on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway claimed 16 lives and injured 27 individuals. The incident, confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command, took place in the early hours of Sunday in Audu Jhangon village along the expressway. The vehicle involved was a DAF trailer bearing the registration number KUJ 430XC. The trailer, laden with an excessive load, lost control and plummeted into a ditch. The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 am, with initial reports suggesting that the driver may have been speeding and potentially fatigued at the time of the tragedy.

Upon receiving news of the incident, rescue operations were promptly initiated. Teams from the RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and the RS1.16B Dutse Outpost came together to carry out the rescue operations. A total of 65 people were involved in the accident. Those injured were swiftly transported to the nearest hospital to receive necessary medical treatment.

Sector Commander’s Visit to the Crash Site

Mr Kabir Nadabo, the Sector Commander, personally made a visit to the crash site. He oversaw the evacuation of the deceased to the morgue and ensured the removal of the trailer parts obstructing the road. Nadabo confirmed that the road had been cleared and was open for traffic. The ongoing operation aims to manage the aftermath of the accident and to maintain the smooth flow of vehicles on the highway.

This tragic incident once again highlights the importance of road safety measures. Overloading vehicles, speeding, and driving while fatigued are some of the leading causes of road accidents. It is crucial for drivers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such unfortunate incidents. This event serves as a grim reminder of the fatal consequences that can result from negligence on the road.

Accidents Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

