Tragedy on Cebu South Coastal Road: Seafarer's Life Cut Short in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

The sun had barely risen over the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, when tragedy struck, painting a stark reminder of the fragility of life amidst the daily hustle. On a day that started like any other, the unforeseen horror that unfolded would forever alter the course of multiple lives. This is the story of Bobby Moniba, a 27-year-old seafarer with dreams as vast as the ocean he navigated, whose journey came to a sudden and tragic end.

Advertisment

A Fateful Morning

It was approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, when Moniba, aboard his Honda Click motorcycle, decided to take on the day, having just ferried his wife and setting off to the Land Transportation Office. Little did he know, his path would tragically intersect with that of a trailer truck, driven by 44-year-old Ondo Kilme. The truck, laden with cement bags from Apo Cement in Naga City, became the unwitting instrument of a fatal accident. Attempting to overtake the truck on its right side, Moniba lost balance and collided with the heavy vehicle, leading to catastrophic consequences.

The Aftermath

Advertisment

In the blink of an eye, the bustling CSCR was transformed into a scene of despair. Moniba's life was claimed instantly as the truck ran over his head, leaving onlookers in shock and sorrow. Kilme, the truck driver from Barangay Taloot, Argao town, was left in a state of disbelief, having not noticed Moniba until it was tragically too late. The weight of the truck's load, a silent testament to the day's work ahead, now bore witness to a life lost. Kilme was taken into police custody, his future uncertain as he awaits potential legal action from Moniba's grieving relatives.

A Community in Mourning

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA) promptly reported the incident, highlighting not just the dangers of the road, but the profound impact of Moniba's untimely departure on his community. A married seafarer from Barangay San Isidro, San Fernando town, Moniba was more than a statistic; he was a son, a husband, and a friend whose dreams and aspirations were abruptly extinguished. As the community comes together to mourn, there's a collective reflection on life's unpredictability and the importance of cherishing every moment.

The road, often a witness to the hustle and dreams of many, on this fateful day, became a reminder of the thin line between life and death. Moniba's story, though cut tragically short, serves as a poignant testament to the human spirit's vulnerability and resilience. As investigations continue and discussions about road safety ensue, the memory of that tragic morning on the Cebu South Coastal Road lingers, urging us all to navigate life's journey with caution and compassion.