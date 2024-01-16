Tragedy in Skegness: Toddler Starves After Father's Sudden Death

A heartbreaking incident has unfolded in Skegness, Lincolnshire, where a toddler starved to death after his father succumbed to a fatal heart attack. Two-year-old Bronson Battersby was discovered lifeless next to his father, Kenneth Battersby, 60, on January 9, prompting a close examination of social services' response time.

Delayed Intervention

Reports indicate social services made attempts to check on the father and son on January 2 and January 4 after receiving no response from the home. Despite these efforts, it was not until five days later that a social worker, using a key provided by the landlord, found the tragic scene.

The last known contact with Kenneth Battersby was a message to a neighbor on Boxing Day thanking them for their care. Post-mortem results suggest Kenneth passed away no earlier than December 29, leading to the grim realization that Bronson died of starvation.

Family's Grief and Accusations

Bronson's mother, 43-year-old Sarah Piesse, has blamed social services for their delayed action. Piesse expressed her belief that had the social services intervened sooner, her son might still be alive. The family's pain was further echoed in a Facebook post by Bronson's sister, Melaniie Battersby, who expressed deep sorrow and anger over the circumstances surrounding her brother's death.

Investigation Underway

In response to the incident and ensuing criticism, Lincolnshire County Council has initiated a rapid review of the events leading up to the deaths. The social worker involved in the case has not been suspended but has voluntarily taken time off. Lincolnshire Police have stated that they are not treating the deaths as suspicious, but the case has been passed to the coroner for further review.