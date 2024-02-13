Tragedy in Kapar: Two Pilots Killed in Light Plane Crash

Tragedy Strikes: Two Killed in Kapar Light Plane Crash

Fateful Flight

The serene skies above Kapar, Selangor, turned grim on Tuesday afternoon, February 13, 2024, as a light aircraft crashed in Kampung Tok Muda. The ill-fated flight, piloted by Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and carrying assistant pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42, claimed both their lives. The plane, a 1,300-kilogramme BK 160 Gabriel, was managed by Air Adventure Flying Club and took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.28 pm for a recreational flight.

Challenging Recovery

Upon receiving the distress call at 1.56 pm, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene, arriving around 2.20 pm. The recovery process proved to be a formidable task, as part of the plane's cockpit was buried over two meters deep in an oil palm plantation. The bodies of the two victims were eventually found in the cockpit area and taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, for autopsies scheduled for 8 am on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation unfolds, the Malaysian Transport Ministry's Air Accident Investigation Bureau will be working diligently to determine the cause of the crash. Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the police would brief the family members before the autopsies begin. In the wake of this tragedy, the aviation community in Malaysia is left to mourn the loss of two lives and seek answers to prevent such accidents in the future.