Accidents

Tragedy in Georgia: Two Teenagers Die in a Car Crash on 18th Birthday

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Tragedy in Georgia: Two Teenagers Die in a Car Crash on 18th Birthday

On January 9th, a devastating car accident claimed the lives of two teenagers in Woodstock, Georgia. The tragic event occurred on Towne Lake Parkway, where a Mazda 6, carrying five passengers, veered off the road and collided with a tree. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported that speed was a considerable factor in the accident, which resulted in the death of two teens and injuries to three others.

Victims of the Tragic Incident

The incident led to the unfortunate demise of 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon from Marietta, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Esteban Cortez-Rendon, an 18-year-old from Woodstock, also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Notably, Esteban had been celebrating his 18th birthday on the day of the accident. The identities of the other teens involved in the accident have not been disclosed.

Community in Mourning

The accident has struck a chord in the community, with Etowah High School, where one of the victims was a former student, offering counseling services to those affected by this tragedy. Friends remembered Esteban for his dedication to his faith and the influence he had on them in their spiritual journey.

Survivors and the Aftermath

The accident also led to three other teenagers being injured, one of whom suffered serious injuries. The other two sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries. As the community grapples with this unfortunate event, the authorities continue to investigate the details of the crash, emphasizing the role of speed as a significant factor.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

