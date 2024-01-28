Tragedy in Canarsie: 14-year-old Boy Killed in Collision

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life in a horrific accident in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The tragic event unfolded on a Saturday around 6 p.m., when a catastrophic collision happened at the intersection of E. 81st Street and Glenwood Road.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Emergency services were alerted through a 911 call. They arrived on the scene to find a young victim with significant injuries. An investigation by the dedicated NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad brought to light the grim details of the accident. The crash was initiated by a 2018 Mercedes Benz driving westbound on Glenwood Road. It was speeding excessively, a reckless act that set the stage for the ensuing tragedy.

As the Mercedes Benz entered the intersection, it collided with a 2017 GMC Canyon moving south on E. 81st Street. The force of the collision was such that it caused one of the vehicles to rotate and hit the 14-year-old pedestrian. The young boy was then thrown into a third, stationary vehicle.

The Aftermath

The boy suffered severe head and body injuries. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. A life cut short, a family in mourning, and a community in shock - the aftermath of this tragic incident is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving.

Following the accident, the driver of the Mercedes Benz was apprehended and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils of unlicensed driving and the tragic consequences that can ensue.

In the wake of this tragic event, the investigation is ongoing, and justice is being sought for the young life lost too soon.