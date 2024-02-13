Tragedy in Baling: Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies in Construction Accident

In the quiet village of Kampung Padang Lalang, Baling, an unspeakable tragedy struck the Wan Mohd Sholehhuddin family on February 13, 2024. Wan Abdul Aziz, the eight-year-old son of the household, lost his life when a brick wall collapsed on him as he played near the site of a home renovation.

A Mother's Worst Nightmare

While the boys' mother was busy cooking in the kitchen, their father, Wan Mohd Sholehhuddin Wan Hassan, was working at a nearby factory. Earlier that day, she had warned her children not to play near the construction site. However, the allure of adventure proved too strong, and Wan Abdul Aziz and his younger brother, Wan Mohd Baihaqi, found themselves in harm's way.

Suddenly, a deafening crash echoed through the air, and the mother rushed outside to find the wall had come crashing down. Amid the rubble, she discovered her two sons, with Wan Abdul Aziz pinned beneath the heavy bricks and Wan Mohd Baihaqi injured but alive.

A Race Against Time

With the help of her neighbors, the mother managed to free her children from the wreckage and transport them to the Tawar Health Clinic. Wan Abdul Aziz was pronounced dead upon arrival, and his body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for an autopsy.

Wan Mohd Baihaqi, though shaken and injured, survived the ordeal. The younger brother's resilience stands as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the inexplicable nature of fate.

Seeking Justice and Preventing Future Tragedies

As the community mourns the loss of young Wan Abdul Aziz, questions are being raised about the safety measures in place during the home renovation. The police have launched an investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 to determine if any negligence played a role in this heartbreaking incident.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is crucial that families, construction workers, and local authorities come together to ensure the safety of children in and around construction sites. By learning from this devastating event, we can strive to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

The death of Wan Abdul Aziz serves as a somber reminder of the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and heeding warnings. May his memory be a driving force for change, and may his family find solace in the knowledge that their loss will not be in vain.