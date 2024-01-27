Tragedy at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple: Stage Collapse Results in Fatality and Injuries

In the heart of Delhi's religious life, an unexpected tragedy unfolded at the revered Kalkaji Temple. An overnight devotional programme, a jagran, turned into a night of horror as a wooden stage collapsed under the weight of its occupants leading to one fatality and injuring 17 others. The incident occurred on Friday night, during a densely attended event that drew in over 1,600 devotees.

The Collapse and Chaos

As the clock struck midnight, the stage, erected to serve the families of the event's organisers and VIPs, gave way, triggering panic amongst the attendees. The sudden collapse led to a stampede-like situation as devotees scrambled to escape the scene. Despite the lack of official permission for the event, the police had deployed an adequate number of officers to maintain order.

Immediate Aftermath and Medical Assistance

In the wake of the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, and MAX Hospital in Saket. The medical intervention ensured the situation was promptly handled, and currently, the condition of the injured is reported to be stable, with some sustaining fractures.

Legal Consequences and Tradition in Question

In light of these events, a case has been registered against the organisers of the event, a tradition that has been part of the temple's annual calendar for the past 26 years. The incident raises questions about the safety measures and permissions required for such large gatherings.