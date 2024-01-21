Traffic Standstill: Ladson Road Closed After Single-Vehicle Collision in South Carolina

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina has reported a significant disruption in the flow of traffic on Ladson Road due to a single-vehicle collision. The incident, which was first announced at 7:52 a.m., has resulted in the closure of the northbound direction of Ladson Road, stretching from Washington Avenue to Midland Parkway.

Partial Road Reopening

By 9:30 a.m., authorities had managed to reopen one northbound lane. The Sheriff's Office has since urged motorists to proceed with caution and to avoid the area if possible. It is still uncertain when the road will return to its full operational capacity, with closure expected to extend into the afternoon.

Road Safety in South Carolina

This incident adds to the increasing concern about road safety in Dorchester County and South Carolina at large. Notably, this collision follows a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday night, involving a 2018 Honda CRV and a 2010 Lincoln MKZ on Orangeburg Road near Hudson Grove Lane, which resulted in one death and three hospitalizations.

Continuing Investigations

The Highway Patrol is currently investigating both incidents. As the situation evolves, motorists are continually advised to exercise utmost caution, especially when navigating the affected area along Ladson Road. The traffic disruption serves as a potent reminder of the gravity of road safety in the region.