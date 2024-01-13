Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response

A serious traffic incident rattled the quiet town of Blythe Bridge yesterday. Uttoxeter Road, a key artery of the town, was brought to a standstill as a coach and a car collided, triggering a swift and sizeable response from emergency services. The incident, which is reported to have begun around 5 pm, led to the closure of the road, disrupting the evening commute and drawing the attention of local residents.

Emergency Services Swift to Respond

The emergency services, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, were quick to arrive at the scene. The area near the level crossing was cordoned off, effectively halting traffic movement. The continuous presence of the police hinted at the severity of the accident, which some witnesses referred to as a ‘serious road traffic accident’.

Local News Outlet Seeks More Information

Local news outlet StokeonTrentLive has been proactive in seeking statements from the Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the West Midlands Ambulance Service for more details about the incident. The police have also appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information they might have, providing a designated number for this purpose.

Impact on Traffic and Local Residents

The incident caused significant disruption to traffic on the A50 westbound in Uttoxeter, leading to a major fuel spillage and car fire. The resulting closure affected traffic between Uttoxeter and Stoke-on-Trent, with reported delays of around one hour and 10 minutes. Motorists were trapped in their vehicles for several hours, causing frustration and distress. Some, like Dr. Juliet Shand, missed out on planned events due to the lengthy delays. The road has since been reopened, and the fuel spillage has been cleared, but the incident has left a lasting impression on the residents of Blythe Bridge.