Accidents

Traffic Chaos in Auckland as Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Southern Motorway

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Traffic Standstill:

State Highway 1, a major artery in Auckland, faced significant disruptions today due to a multi-vehicle crash between Papakura and Drury. The incident occurred near the Beach Road interchange, causing a temporary shutdown of the southbound lanes.

Road Closure Details:

Motorists are urged to note that State Highway 1 southbound remains closed from the Beach Road off-ramp to the Great South Road on-ramp. The closure has led to diversions and increased traffic on alternative routes. Authorities are working diligently to clear the scene and facilitate a smooth reopening.

Injury Report:

Police have reported that two individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash. Emergency services are on-site, providing assistance and ensuring necessary medical attention. Updates on the injured parties’ conditions will be communicated as more information becomes available.

Advisory and Commuter Alert:

The transport agency advises commuters to anticipate delays and plan alternative routes, if possible. Traffic management teams are actively addressing the situation, but residual delays are expected. Stay informed through official channels for real-time updates on the reopening of the affected lanes.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

