Traffic Chaos in Auckland as Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Southern Motorway

Traffic Standstill:

State Highway 1, a major artery in Auckland, faced significant disruptions today due to a multi-vehicle crash between Papakura and Drury. The incident occurred near the Beach Road interchange, causing a temporary shutdown of the southbound lanes.

Road Closure Details:

Motorists are urged to note that State Highway 1 southbound remains closed from the Beach Road off-ramp to the Great South Road on-ramp. The closure has led to diversions and increased traffic on alternative routes. Authorities are working diligently to clear the scene and facilitate a smooth reopening.

Injury Report:

Police have reported that two individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash. Emergency services are on-site, providing assistance and ensuring necessary medical attention. Updates on the injured parties’ conditions will be communicated as more information becomes available.

Advisory and Commuter Alert:

The transport agency advises commuters to anticipate delays and plan alternative routes, if possible. Traffic management teams are actively addressing the situation, but residual delays are expected. Stay informed through official channels for real-time updates on the reopening of the affected lanes.