Traffic Accident in Belagavi Leads to Multi-Vehicle Pile-up, Woman Injured

The serene city of Belagavi was shaken on Tuesday by a traffic accident on the Majagavi-Peeranawadi Road that resulted in a multi-vehicle pile-up and left a woman seriously injured. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Divya Patil from Brahmanagar, was riding a scooter when she was struck from behind by a speeding car. The impact sent her airborne, and in a twist of fate, her scooter subsequently collided with two other cars on the road, causing significant damage.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The chaotic aftermath of the collision was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, presenting a vivid depiction of the multi-vehicle accident involving Divya’s scooter and three cars. The video footage shows locals rushing to the scene of the accident, their faces etched with concern as they realized the gravity of the situation.

Swift Response and Immediate Aid

Despite the shock and confusion, locals who witnessed the accident quickly sprang into action, providing immediate aid to Divya. They managed to transport her to a nearby hospital for medical attention, highlighting the community’s solidarity and prompt response in times of crisis.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

In response to the incident, a formal case has been lodged at the Belagavi South traffic station. The authorities have been alerted, and an investigation is expected to be launched to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. The probe will also aim to attribute responsibility for the accident, ensuring that justice is served and road safety norms are reinforced.