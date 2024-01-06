en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tourist Boat Sinks in Hurghada: All Passengers Rescued Safely

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Tourist Boat Sinks in Hurghada: All Passengers Rescued Safely

Despite the placid early morning waters, the city of Hurghada, a popular diving location in the Red Sea, was shaken to its core as a tourist boat sank on Friday. The vessel, brimming with anticipation for the day’s underwater explorations, was en route to a diving site when a distress signal pierced the calm. The Red Sea, known for its vibrant coral reefs and plethora of marine life, transformed into a scene of a maritime emergency. But, thanks to the swift response from surrounding boats, all 16 passengers and crew members on board were rescued safely without any injuries.

Quick Response Ensures Safety

Several boats in the vicinity of the incident were quick to respond to the distress signal. The captains and crews, experienced with the Red Sea’s unpredictable nature, instantly sprang into action, coordinating rescue efforts. Their quick thinking and decisive action played a crucial role in the successful rescue of every individual on the distressed tourist boat. The rescued passengers and crew members, although shaken by the incident, were safely transported to the pier, escaping the ordeal unscathed.

Investigation Underway

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Determining the cause and circumstances surrounding the sinking of the boat is of paramount importance. Whether it was a technical glitch, an unseen obstacle beneath the waves, or human error, the investigation will shed light on the chain of events leading to the incident. The outcome of this investigation will not only provide closure to those involved but also serve as a lesson to prevent similar incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Fatal Inquiry Sheds Light on Young Deaths in Scottish Prison
The hushed corridors of Falkirk Sheriff Court echo with anticipation as an inquiry into the tragic deaths of two young lives, William Brown, 16, and Katie Allan, 21, at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in 2018, unfolds. The inquiry, a beacon of hope for many, seeks to shed light on the dark circumstances surrounding their untimely
Fatal Inquiry Sheds Light on Young Deaths in Scottish Prison
Boeing 737 Max 9 Fuselage Found in Residential Backyard, NTSB Investigates
28 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Fuselage Found in Residential Backyard, NTSB Investigates
E-Scooter Tragedy: New York Father Dies in Mysterious Accident
28 mins ago
E-Scooter Tragedy: New York Father Dies in Mysterious Accident
Devastating Fire at Illegal Refinery in Kano: One Fatality and Widespread Destruction
11 mins ago
Devastating Fire at Illegal Refinery in Kano: One Fatality and Widespread Destruction
Families Narrowly Escape House Fires: The Role of Quick Thinking and Community Support
15 mins ago
Families Narrowly Escape House Fires: The Role of Quick Thinking and Community Support
Putnam City School Bus Collision: No Injuries Reported
17 mins ago
Putnam City School Bus Collision: No Injuries Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
2 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
2 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
3 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
3 mins
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
3 mins
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
3 mins
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
4 mins
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
4 mins
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
5 mins
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
12 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app