Tokyo Runway Collision Renews Safety Concerns Over Composite Aircraft Materials

A runway collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport involving a Japan Airlines A350 has spurred new safety concerns regarding the use of composite materials in aircraft construction. The recent accident, which resulted in a devastating fire, has become a pivotal case study in the ongoing debate over the safety implications of composite materials compared to traditional aluminum fuselages.

Collision Sparks Widespread Concern

The incident unfolded when a Japan Airlines A350, constructed with a carbon-composite fuselage, collided with a Japanese coast guard plane on the runway. The resulting fire led to the tragic loss of five lives aboard the coast guard plane. However, all 379 passengers and crew members aboard the A350 were able to evacuate safely, raising questions about the protective capabilities of the composite fuselage.

Composite Material Faces Trial by Fire

The widespread use of composite materials in modern aircraft, such as the over 1,600 Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s currently in service, is primarily driven by their weight reduction benefits. The 20% weight reduction provided by composite materials over aluminum translates into significant fuel savings. However, the Haneda Airport incident has reignited concerns over the potential toxic fumes released when these materials burn.

Scrutinizing Evacuation Tests and Toxic Hazards

Regulators and investigators are now tasked with assessing the real-world performance of composites in fire and heat resistance situations. U.S. evacuation tests, which stipulate a full evacuation in 90 seconds with half the exits blocked, have often been met with skepticism regarding their validity. The incident at Haneda Airport, mirroring a similar fire in 2013 on an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787, underscores the complexities of fighting fires involving composite materials.

Notably, the toxic smoke produced by burning composites has been a long-standing concern, with health hazards identified as far back as the 1990s. The challenge now is to determine whether any passengers or firefighters were exposed to toxic smoke during the incident, and if so, to what extent this may have resulted in injuries.