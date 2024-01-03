Tokyo Aviation Tragedy: A Call for Improved Runway Safety and Communication

Tragedy struck Tokyo Haneda Airport when a Japan Coast Guard Dash-8 collided with Japan Airlines Flight 516, resulting in the death of five crew members. All 379 passengers and the crew of the JAL A350, however, were successfully evacuated. This incident, involving one of the industry’s newest large passenger planes, the Airbus A350, has prompted profound questions about the state of aviation safety, particularly in relation to runway occupancy and the limitations of two-way radio communication.

Investigations Underway

Both transport officials and police have launched separate investigations into the incident, seeking to understand the cause of this fatal collision. There seems to be a discrepancy between the permissions granted by aviation officials – while the JAL flight had been cleared to land, the coast guard pilot claimed to have received clearance for takeoff. This tragic incident led to the closure of one runway and the cancellation of 100 flights at the airport.

Call for Improved Safety Measures

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), while expressing their condolences, has shown a commitment to learning from this incident to prevent any recurrence and enhance safety in commercial aviation. The incident has also amplified calls from the Flight Safety Foundation for global action to prevent an increase in runway incursions as skies become more congested. Current two-way radio communication systems, which have not fundamentally changed in the last 40 years, may not be sufficient to meet the demands of air traffic control.

Impact on the Airbus A350

The Airbus A350 involved in the incident was delivered to Japan Airlines just two years ago, in late 2021, marking this as the first severe damage to the aircraft model. Airbus is dispatching specialists to assist in the investigation, which could have significant implications for the future of the aircraft model. The incident is also considered a key test case for plane fuselages made from carbon composite fibers.