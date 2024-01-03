en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tokyo Aviation Tragedy: A Call for Improved Runway Safety and Communication

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Tokyo Aviation Tragedy: A Call for Improved Runway Safety and Communication

Tragedy struck Tokyo Haneda Airport when a Japan Coast Guard Dash-8 collided with Japan Airlines Flight 516, resulting in the death of five crew members. All 379 passengers and the crew of the JAL A350, however, were successfully evacuated. This incident, involving one of the industry’s newest large passenger planes, the Airbus A350, has prompted profound questions about the state of aviation safety, particularly in relation to runway occupancy and the limitations of two-way radio communication.

Investigations Underway

Both transport officials and police have launched separate investigations into the incident, seeking to understand the cause of this fatal collision. There seems to be a discrepancy between the permissions granted by aviation officials – while the JAL flight had been cleared to land, the coast guard pilot claimed to have received clearance for takeoff. This tragic incident led to the closure of one runway and the cancellation of 100 flights at the airport.

Call for Improved Safety Measures

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), while expressing their condolences, has shown a commitment to learning from this incident to prevent any recurrence and enhance safety in commercial aviation. The incident has also amplified calls from the Flight Safety Foundation for global action to prevent an increase in runway incursions as skies become more congested. Current two-way radio communication systems, which have not fundamentally changed in the last 40 years, may not be sufficient to meet the demands of air traffic control.

Impact on the Airbus A350

The Airbus A350 involved in the incident was delivered to Japan Airlines just two years ago, in late 2021, marking this as the first severe damage to the aircraft model. Airbus is dispatching specialists to assist in the investigation, which could have significant implications for the future of the aircraft model. The incident is also considered a key test case for plane fuselages made from carbon composite fibers.

0
Accidents Aviation Transportation
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Accident in Odisha: Negligence Allegations Spark Public Outrage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rise in Road Deaths in Ireland: A 2023 Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Kendal Safety Incident: Fallen Stonework Triggers Emergency Response and Temporary Closures

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Day House Fire in Preble County: Potential Arson Under Investigation

By Wojciech Zylm

Truck Breakdowns Impact Traffic on Igando BRT Corridor; LASTMA Respond ...
@Accidents · 19 mins
Truck Breakdowns Impact Traffic on Igando BRT Corridor; LASTMA Respond ...
heart comment 0
Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria
Man Arrested After Three-Car Collision in Dundalk: No Significant Injuries Reported

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested After Three-Car Collision in Dundalk: No Significant Injuries Reported
Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents
Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
26 seconds
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
41 seconds
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
45 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
1 min
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
2 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
2 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
2 mins
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
2 mins
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
4 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
6 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app