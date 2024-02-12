Tire Burst on Expressway Leads to Fatal Accident in Rosales, Pangasinan: Three Dead and 14 Injured

Rosales, Pangasinan, Philippines - A chilling accident on the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway today claimed the lives of three individuals and left 14 others injured. The incident occurred in Barangay Tomana West, where a van carrying passengers suffered a tire burst, leading to a tragic rollover.

Tire Burst Triggers Fatal Accident

The accident transpired as the van was traveling along the expressway, with the driver suddenly losing control following a tire burst. The vehicle veered off course, colliding with a concrete barrier before rolling over multiple times.

Three Lives Lost and Fourteen Injured

The accident resulted in the unfortunate demise of three passengers, who were later identified as Conchita Salvador, aged 76, Ronald Rey Jebulan, 32, and Jabel Abano, 30. Fourteen other individuals, including children, were injured in the crash and were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Investigation Underway as Community Mourns

The local police have initiated an investigation into the accident to determine any further contributing factors. In the meantime, the community mourns the loss of their loved ones and offers support to those affected by this devastating incident.

As the details of this tragic event unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and regular vehicle maintenance. More information will be provided as the investigation progresses.