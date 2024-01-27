Tigress Attack in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: A Community on Alert

On a day that started off like any other, three women ventured into the dense foliage of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, in search of firewood. Their routine task took a terrifying turn when they were suddenly attacked by a tigress, accompanied by her two cubs. The incident resulted in the death of one woman and left another, Tirasi Bai Kol, gravely injured.

A Close Encounter

Praveen Jaiswal, a local villager who relayed the event's details, described the chilling moment when the tigress, fiercely protective of her young, lunged at the unsuspecting women. One was dragged into the undergrowth by the powerful beast, while Tirasi Bai Kol was left with severe injuries.

Swift Action and Vigilance

The forest officials have responded promptly to the incident, intensifying their surveillance of the tigress' movements to mitigate any further encounters. Tirasi Bai Kol, the 35-year-old woman who was injured in the attack, is currently receiving medical attention at a community health center in Manpur.

A Community on High Alert

This incident has triggered a heightened sense of vigilance amongst the local community and the forest department. A delicate balance is sought to be maintained - ensuring the safety of the villagers, while also protecting the tigress and her cubs, key constituents of the region's biodiversity.