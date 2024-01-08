Three Young Men Electrocuted During Actor Yash’s Birthday Preparations in Suranagi

In a heartbreaking incident, three young men lost their lives in the small village of Suranagi, Laxmeshwar taluk, while preparing for the birthday celebration of famous film actor Yash. The victims, identified as Hanamant Majjurappa Harijan, 21, Murali Neelappa Naduvinamani, 20, and Naveen Neelappa Gaji, 19, were electrocuted when they accidentally made contact with live wires while installing a banner.

Tragedy Strikes During Birthday Celebration Preparations

The incident occurred in the dead of night, casting a shadow over the upcoming festivities. The young men were reportedly tying banners to electric poles when they came into contact with the live wires. The sudden electrocution resulted in their immediate demise, turning a scene of merriment into one of tragedy.

Three More Injured and Hospitalized

Apart from the three deceased, three more individuals sustained severe injuries in the incident. They are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital in Laxmeshwar. The condition of the injured is yet to be updated by the medical authorities.

Quick Response by Local Police

Upon hearing the news of the tragedy, Shirahatti CPI Nagaraj Madalli and other police officers promptly arrived at the scene. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to the unfortunate event.