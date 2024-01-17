Three Semi Truck Collision Blocks Eastbound I-82 in Benton County, Washington

A severe collision involving three semi trucks has led to the complete closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82, near Badger Canyon in Benton County, Washington. The incident, which occurred near milepost 108, has resulted in significant traffic disruptions, with no immediate timeline for the reopening of the road.

Advertisment

Details of the Collision

The specifics of the accident are yet to be fully revealed as the investigation is still in progress. However, it is confirmed that the crash has completely obstructed the eastbound lanes of the Interstate. The size and nature of the vehicles involved have escalated the severity of the incident, turning it into a considerable traffic concern for the local authorities and commuters.

Traffic Disruptions and Advisory

Advertisment

Following the collision, the Washington State Patrol has advised motorists in the vicinity to anticipate delays and seek alternative routes. The closure of this crucial stretch of the Interstate is likely to cause significant traffic disruptions, affecting both local and long-distance commuters.

Previous Incidents and Safety Measures

This incident adds to a string of recent collisions on Washington's Interstates. Just yesterday, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass were closed due to icy road conditions leading to multiple crashes. These occurrences underscore the necessity of heightened safety measures, especially during adverse weather conditions. The Washington State Patrol has been proactive in managing these situations, but the increasing frequency of such incidents calls for more robust preventive measures.

In light of these events, commuters are urged to exercise caution, keep abreast of traffic updates, and plan their travel routes accordingly until the situation is resolved and the road is safely reopened.