Accidents

Three Lives Lost in Tragic Plane Crash in Poolville, Texas

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Three Lives Lost in Tragic Plane Crash in Poolville, Texas

In an unfortunate turn of events in Poolville, Texas, a twin-engine Cessna 310 aircraft met with a tragic accident, taking the lives of three individuals onboard. The ill-fated aircraft was on its journey from Carrizo Springs, near the U.S.-Mexico border, to Bridgeport in Wise County, when the incident occurred.

Details of the Incident

The crash, which took place around 12:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, was documented in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The Parker County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed on Facebook that there were no survivors from the crash. The wreckage of the plane was found approximately 10 miles southwest of Bridgeport Municipal Airport, near Poolville.

Investigation Underway

An investigator from the NTSB is set to examine the crash site on the following Monday. While the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, the investigation is expected to shed light on the incident. This crash marks another unfortunate addition to a series of incidents involving small planes in North Texas in recent months.

Victims Yet to be Identified

As of the time of this report, the identities of the deceased have not been disclosed to the public. This follows a similar incident where a Beechcraft Baron 55 aircraft crashed near Greenfield, Massachusetts, killing all three people on board. In that case as well, the identities of the victims have not been released.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

